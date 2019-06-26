Modern Ghana logo

26.06.2019 Cup of Nations

Afcon 2019: Amr Warda Sacked From Egypt Camp Over Sexual Harassment

By KingFut.com
The Egyptian Football Association (EFA) have expelled midfielder Amr Warda from the national team squad for behavioural reasons.

Warda was initially called up to the 2019 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) squad after an outstanding season with Greek champions PAOK.

However, the 25-year-old has been recently involved in a series of online harassment allegations after Egypt’s opening game in AFCON against Zimbabwe.

The reason behind the EFA’s decision is that they want to maintain discipline and commitment within the team according to their statement.

Egypt’s reduced 22-man squad will face DR Congo in their second game in Group A as the Pharaohs look to get a step closer to AFCON’s knockout stages.

