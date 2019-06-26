AFCON 2019: Kwesi Appiah Express Confidence In Team Despite Benin Draw

Head Coach for the Black Stars of Ghana, James Kwesi Appiah has revealed that he still has confidence and hope in his side following their 2-2 draw with the Squirrels of Benin in the ongoing 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

Ghana who has been pitted in Group F failed to start off their campaign in the tourney on a good note and had to settle for just a point going into their subsequent matches in the tournament.

After taking a 2-1 lead in the second half, the team suffered a major setback in the second half when center-back John Boye was sent off. Down to 10 men, the West African Country could not hold on to the lead as their opponent drew parity, resulting in a 2-2 draw at the end of the 90 minutes.

Speaking in a post-match interview, Ghana Coach Kwesi Appiah shared that the draw at the end of the 90 minutes is reasonable. According to him, he still has hope in his time going into the second group match of the tournament.

“It was a good game, we didn’t concentrate in the first half. In the second half, it was hard to play with the 10 players. A draw is reasonable. I didn’t lose hope in my team and wait for us in the second game”, the gaffer said.

Ghana is expected to play defending Champions Cameroon on Saturday, June 29, 2019, at the Ismailia Stadium.