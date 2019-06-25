AFCON 2019: Kwesi Appiah Expects More Goals Against Benin

Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah he expects more goal against the Squirrels of Benin insisting he has worked on the upfront of the Black Stars.

The Black Stars failed to score in any of their two friendlies against South Africa and Namibia.

The four-time Africa Cup of Nations champions lost 1-0 to Namibia and shared spoils with South Africa in friendlies but Coach Appiah has assured of a famous victory over Benin.

Ghana will battle out with Benin in Group F opener at the Ismailia Stadium on Tuesday evening.

"Modern football has changed and there is no way you can underrate any team and every team is pushing, but I believe in my players. I have full confidence in them and I know they will deliver" he said during a pre-match press conference.

"All the teams in our group are strong but the most important thing is preparing well to face them and that's what we have done.

"The scoreline in our two trial games not that important, the most important thing is what have you after, there, we have worked on that and hopefully we will see some goals," he added.

The match will be played at the Ismailia Stadium at exactly 20:00GMT.