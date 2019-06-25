Tennis: Ghana To Take Part In Davis Cup In Congo Brazzaville

Golden Rackets, the national tennis team of Ghana left Accra today to participate in the Davis Cup Group IV in Congo Brazzaville from 24th to 30th June 2019.

Their trip was made possible through the efforts Professor Twumasi, Director General of National Sports Authority, Mr Charles Addo-Quaye, MD of Lonestar Oil Co Ltd, Ambassador Ramses Cleland, Roger Crawford of Tennis Foundation Ghana and Kennedy and Wiliam Gbormittah based in USA.

The president of Ghana Tennis Federation, Mr. Isaac A. Duah thanked the coaches Noah and Aryee for their technical assistance during the local preparations.

He wished the team from Ghana which is made up of Captain Fred Egyir, Isaac Teitei Nortey, Benjamin Nii Okai Palm, Herman Abban and Johnson Acquah the best of Luck.

“This is indeed the Year of Return. Go Golden Rackets!!!! Go Team Ghana” he cheered.

Ghana has missed out of the Davis Cup for so many years after the likes of Isaac Ofori stopped playing.

However, with the support of charitable Dr. Dan MacKorley of McDan Group of Companies who is trying to reshape the game, Ghana Tennis will rise and get back into the top ranks of the Davis Cup.