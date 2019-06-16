Pogba: I’m Thinking Of A New Challenge

Paul Pogba has cast doubt over his future at Manchester United after revealing he is considering “a new challenge”.

Speculation on a possible move to Real Madrid or a return to former club Juventus has been mounting since a season in which Pogba faced criticism at times for his performances with United.

The 26-year-old told reporters in Tokyo while attending an event held by sponsors Adidas that it could be time to leave Old Trafford.

“Like you said, there is a lot of talking and a lot of thinking as well,” the France midfielder said.

“For me, I have been for three years in Manchester and have been doing great; some good moments and some bad moments, like everybody. Like everywhere else.

“After everything that happened this season, with my season being my best season as well… I think for me it could be a good time to have a new challenge somewhere else.

“I am thinking of this: to have a new challenge somewhere else.”

United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has made clear he will start to rebuild his squad this summer, but the club is likely to only consider a huge offer for one of their prize assets.

Pogba was re-signed by United in the summer of 2016 from Juventus for a then world record transfer fee of £89million.

He had spent four years with the Italian club after being sold to them by United for £1.5m in 2012.