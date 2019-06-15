ANOCA To Honour Akufo-Addo With Highest Award

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has been pencilled down by the Association of National Olympic Committees of Africa (ANOCA) to receive the ANOCA Merit Award for Heads of State later this year.

The President of ANOCA, Mustapha Berraf, made the announcement at the committee’s annual general meeting in Melia Llana Hotel in Cape Verde last Wednesday ahead of the 2019 Beach Games in Sal, Cape Verde.

According to Mr Berraf, Ghana’s President was chosen for the highest award for his immense contribution towards sports development in Ghana, especially for winning the bid to host the 2023 African Games.

“ANOCA and Ghana Olympic Committee decided to honour the President of Ghana with the Heads of State award. There are very few personalities that are given such an award”.

“His Excellency Nana Akufo-Addo is doing a good job and GOC President, Ben Nunoo Mensah, convinced us why Ghana’s President must be rewarded. We appreciate his sporting roles for the youth in Ghana and Africa. We congratulate him and wish him well in his future endeavours,” he said.

“We are now discussing with Ghana Olympic Committee for a historic date in Ghana for the presentation to be done,” Mr Berraf told Team Ghana’s press officer, Michael Okuley in Cape Verde.

The government played a key role to land the hosting rights for the multi-sports event on the African continent and plans are far advanced to ensure that the games were held successfully.

The President Akufo-Addo-led government is currently putting up 10 multi-purpose sporting infrastructure across the country as part of his commitment towards the growth of sports in the country.

Meanwhile, the President of Cape Verde, Jorge Carlos Fonseca, is expected to be decorated with a similar award after the Beach Games in Sal.