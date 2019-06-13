2019 AFCON: Algeria Drops Player For Exposing 'Buttocks' In Video

Algeria coach Djamel Belmadi has confirmed that Haris Belkebla has been dropped from the Africa Cup of Nations squad.

Belmadi explained that it was in order to 'maintain discipline' in the squad ahead of the finals in Egypt which begin on 21 June.

"The national team coach Djamel Belmadi has decided to exclude Algeria midfielder Haris Belkebla from the Africa Cup of Nations training camp.

"The coach's decision was to maintain discipline within the group, which he considers paramount," the Algerian Football Federation posted in a statement on Wednesday.

His omission follows video footage of Belkebla appearing on social media exposing his backside on a live stream of an online game.

The Brest midfielder issued an emotional apology, saying he was "broken-hearted".

"I would like to apologise to you. Of course, I did not think I was live on a social network, however, what I did was out of order and has no place in a gathering of such importance," he wrote on social media.

"I do not seek to make excuses for myself because I made a mistake and I am paying the price immediately with my exclusion from the national team.