Government Fulfills Pledge To 1965 AFCON-Winning Doctor

Fifty-four years after Ghana's victory at the 1965 African Cup of Nations, Dr Kwamena Oboe Quansah, the team doctor of the winning team has finally been rewarded by the state for his contribution.

Dr Quansah was initially left out when the government in 2014 redeemed a pledge of GH¢1,700,000 to be shared among 95 former Black Stars players who won laurels for the nation at the 1963, 1965, 1978 and 1982 AFCON tournaments.

However, at a ceremony, yesterday at the Ministry of Youth and Sports in Accra, the football administrator who served as the vice chairman of the Ghana Football Association under Lawton Ackah Yensu's tenure between 1983-1984 was recognised.

He was presented with a cheque for the sum of GHC 35,900 by the Minister of Youth and Sports, Isaac Kwame Asiamah.

The 1965 AFCON triumph in Tunisia was Ghana second Championship at senior level. The Black Stars retained they had won two years earlier on home soil after defeating Tunisia 3-2 after extra time courtesy a brace by Frank Odoi and Osei Kofi in the final.

Six teams participated in the six-nation tournament including; Congo-Léopoldville, Ethiopia, Cote d'Ivoire, Senegal and Tunisia.