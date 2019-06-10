Oliver, Gokeck, Johningeblom Clinches Maiden Edition Of African Triathlon Sprint Cup

Oliver Gorges, Gokeck Esra Nur and Johningeblom Pettersen emerged winners at the end of the maiden edition of African Triathlon Sprint Cup 2019 which was organized by Ghana Triathlon Federation together with International Triathlon Union (ITU) to serve as the Olympic Qualifier for 2020.

Triathletes from France, Luxemburg, Turkey, Morocco, Egypt, Syria among others took part in the events.

In all, 17 Triathletes raced in the Swim, bike and run the race. The competition consisted of Swimming-750 meters, bike-20km and run-5km

In all the categories, the Elite group which is made of International and professional triathletes and the age group made of non-professional triathletes.

In the elite race Men Category, Oliver Gorges from Luxemburg finishing 750m swim part of the race time 20 Minutes, 36:07 sec.

Overall time of 1 hour 03'57.24sec. Essadiq Mehdi from Morocco placed 2nd with the swimming time of 12 minutes, 00: 27sec.

Overall time of 1 hour, 04'00.95sec and Badr Siwane also from Morocco finished third with swimming time of 12 Minutes 02:27sec and overall time of 1 hour, 04'42.74sec.

In the women's Category, Gokeck Esra Nur from Turkey finished with an overall time of 1 hour 22'42.06sec. Maha Aki from Egypt place second with overall time of 1 hour, 34'22.28sec and Zamgwro Laila Werburi from Ghana fined third with an overall time of 1 hour, 42'32.27sec.

In the Age group, Johningeblom Pettersen from Norway placed 1st with an overall time of 1 hour, 20'00.49sec.

Second place was Rusquest Damien from France with an overall time of 1 hour, 30'01.53sec.

All the winners went home with Shining Medal, cash Prizes and products from Sponsor Cowbell.

The President of Ghana Triathlon Federation Mr. Bawa Fuseini said, he was happy about the successful events and thanked title Sponsor Cowbell as well as AMA, Labadi Beach Management, Traffic and Transport Department of Ghana Police Service, St John Ambulance, Ghana Police and the NSA for their wonderful support.