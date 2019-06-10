AFCON 2019: Namibia Announces Final 23 Man Squad For AFCON
By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
1 HOUR AGO FOOTBALL NEWS
Head coach of the Namibia national team, Ricardo Mannetti has named his final 23-man squad to represent Namibia at the 2019 African Cup of Nations finals in Egypt.
The players left out are Virgil Vries, Chris Katjiukua, Teberius Lombard, Benjamen Nenkavu and Wesley Katjiteo.
Explaining the selection for the final team, Mannetti said that tactics, conditioning, performance and attitude during the last two weeks were areas of importance.
“Those are the pillars of our decision. Also the inclusion of Ryan Nyambe at the back, his versatility is key for the changes at the back,” said Mannetti.
The coach added that this might not be the best team but it is the right team for the competition.
“We feel this team has the right energy, they fit us right for the tactics to be used and they will represent Namibia to the best of their abilities. These are the right players with the right work ethic and harmony,” he said.
The Brave Warriors are in Group D at the 32nd Afcon finals and will play Morocco on 23 June before taking on South Africa on 28 June, both at Al Salam Stadium. They will play their final group game against Ivory Coast on 1 July at Cairo International Stadium.
Below is the full squad Ratanda Mbazuvara Loydt Kazapua Max Mbaeva Ryan Nyambe Larry Horaeb Denzil Haose Ivan Kamberipa Charles Hambira Riaan Hanamub Ananias Gebhardt Absalom Iimbondi Willy Stephanus Petrus Shitembi Ronald Ketjijere Dynamo Fredericks Marcel Papama Manfred Starke Deon Hotto Itamunua Keimuine Benson Shilongo Peter Shalulile Joslyn Kamatuka Isaskar Gurirab.
AFCON 2019: Namibia Announces Final 23 Man Squad For AFCON
Head coach of the Namibia national team, Ricardo Mannetti has named his final 23-man squad to represent Namibia at the 2019 African Cup of Nations finals in Egypt.
The players left out are Virgil Vries, Chris Katjiukua, Teberius Lombard, Benjamen Nenkavu and Wesley Katjiteo.
Explaining the selection for the final team, Mannetti said that tactics, conditioning, performance and attitude during the last two weeks were areas of importance.
“Those are the pillars of our decision. Also the inclusion of Ryan Nyambe at the back, his versatility is key for the changes at the back,” said Mannetti.
The coach added that this might not be the best team but it is the right team for the competition.
“We feel this team has the right energy, they fit us right for the tactics to be used and they will represent Namibia to the best of their abilities. These are the right players with the right work ethic and harmony,” he said.
The Brave Warriors are in Group D at the 32nd Afcon finals and will play Morocco on 23 June before taking on South Africa on 28 June, both at Al Salam Stadium. They will play their final group game against Ivory Coast on 1 July at Cairo International Stadium.
Below is the full squad
Ratanda Mbazuvara
Loydt Kazapua
Max Mbaeva
Ryan Nyambe
Larry Horaeb
Denzil Haose
Ivan Kamberipa
Charles Hambira
Riaan Hanamub
Ananias Gebhardt
Absalom Iimbondi
Willy Stephanus
Petrus Shitembi
Ronald Ketjijere
Dynamo Fredericks
Marcel Papama
Manfred Starke
Deon Hotto
Itamunua Keimuine
Benson Shilongo
Peter Shalulile
Joslyn Kamatuka
Isaskar Gurirab.