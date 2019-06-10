AFCON 2019: Namibia Announces Final 23 Man Squad For AFCON

Head coach of the Namibia national team, Ricardo Mannetti has named his final 23-man squad to represent Namibia at the 2019 African Cup of Nations finals in Egypt.

The players left out are Virgil Vries, Chris Katjiukua, Teberius Lombard, Benjamen Nenkavu and Wesley Katjiteo.

Explaining the selection for the final team, Mannetti said that tactics, conditioning, performance and attitude during the last two weeks were areas of importance.

“Those are the pillars of our decision. Also the inclusion of Ryan Nyambe at the back, his versatility is key for the changes at the back,” said Mannetti.

The coach added that this might not be the best team but it is the right team for the competition.

“We feel this team has the right energy, they fit us right for the tactics to be used and they will represent Namibia to the best of their abilities. These are the right players with the right work ethic and harmony,” he said.

The Brave Warriors are in Group D at the 32nd Afcon finals and will play Morocco on 23 June before taking on South Africa on 28 June, both at Al Salam Stadium. They will play their final group game against Ivory Coast on 1 July at Cairo International Stadium.

Below is the full squad

Ratanda Mbazuvara

Loydt Kazapua

Max Mbaeva

Ryan Nyambe

Larry Horaeb

Denzil Haose

Ivan Kamberipa

Charles Hambira

Riaan Hanamub

Ananias Gebhardt

Absalom Iimbondi

Willy Stephanus

Petrus Shitembi

Ronald Ketjijere

Dynamo Fredericks

Marcel Papama

Manfred Starke

Deon Hotto

Itamunua Keimuine

Benson Shilongo

Peter Shalulile

Joslyn Kamatuka

Isaskar Gurirab.