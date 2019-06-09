Guinea Bissau Unveils Final 23-Man Squad For AFCON 2019

Ghana’s Group F opponent, Guinea Bissau has unveiled their final 23-man squad that will be representing the country at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) set to be hosted in Egypt later this month.

Head coach for the side, Baciro Candé made the official announcement on Sunday, June 9, 2019, a day after his team lost to Angola 2-0 in a preparatory match in Portugal ahead of the continental showpiece.

Amongst the list, just 1 player has been selected from their local league with the remaining 22 players being country mean who play their football outside Guinea Bissau.

The team is made up of 3 goalkeepers, 7 defenders, 6 midfielders, as well as 7 attackers.

Nicknamed the Djurtus, the team has been drawn into Group F alongside Ghana, Benin, and defending champions Cameroon. They will open their group against defending champions Cameroon on 25th June.

Below is the list of the final squad:

GOALKEEPERS:

Jonas Mendes (Académico Viseu), Rui Dabó (Fabril), Edimar Vieira Cá (UDIB)

DEFENDERS:

Rudinilson Silva (Kaunas Zal), Marcelo Djaló (Fulham) Juary Soares (Mafra), Mamadú Candé (Santa Clara), (Gadzasae), Tomas Dabó (Riete), Nanú Gomes (Marítimo), Eliseu Nadjack Soares (Rio Ave)

MIDFIELDERS:

Sori Mané (Cova da Piedade), Mamadu Tunkara Pelé (Mónaco), Zezinho Lopes (Senica), Jorge Bura Norgueira (Aves), João Jaquité (Tondela), Moreto Cassamá (Reims)

ATTACKERS:

Jorginho Intima (CSKA Sofia), Piqueti Djassi (Al Shoulla), Toni Silva (Attihad), Mama Baldé (Aves), Romário Baldé (Académica), Frédéric Mendy (Vitória Setúbal), Joseph Mendes (Ajaccio).