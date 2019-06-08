Omani Referees To Officiate Black Stars vs Namibia Friendly On Sunday

Referee Abdullah Al Balushi has been tasked with the responsibility of handling the Black Stars pre-Afcon preparatory friendly against Namibia on Sunday in Dubai.

Mohammed Ibrahim and Idris Ahmed both from Oman have also been assigned to assist him on the lines.

The match which kicks off at 13:30GMT, is expected to serve as a litmus test for players who are determined to make it into coach Kwasi Appiah’s final 23 for the Africa cup of nations in Egypt this month.

The Ghana- Namibia friendly is the only major game the Black Stars will play before coach Kwasi Appiah names his final squad. The final 23 will, however, test their strength against Bafana Bafana of South Africa on the 15th of June, 2019.