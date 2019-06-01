AFCON 2019: Prez. Akufo Addo Has Provided Everything To Ensure Ghana Win AFCON - Kwesi Appiah

Coach Kwesi Appiah has revealed that President Nana Addo-Dankwa Akuffo-Addo has provided everything the Black Stars will need to win this year's Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

Ghana will be hoping to break its 37-year trophy drought in the upcoming AFCON tournament in Egypt.

The four-time Africa Champions are in Group F alongside Cameroon, Guinea Bissau and Benin.

Coach Kwesi Appiah expressed during the Black Stars meeting with President Akuffo-Addo on Thursday evening at the Jubilee House indicating that the government has provided "everything" for his team in their quest to annex the 2019 AFCON.

"We'll not let the nation down because we know what is as take. It has been years (after winning the AFCON trophy). This is a task we all need to go out there and make sure we make Ghanaians proud," Coach Kwesi Appiah said.

"Since December His Excellency (Nana Addo-Dankwa Akuffo-Addo) has been involved in making sure everything that we need is provided. So it's up to us to pay back and bring happiness to the faces of Ghanaians and President Akuffo-Addo," he ended.

The Black Stars will travel to Dubai on Saturday, June 1, for pre-AFCON camping ahead of the tournament.

The team will play South Africa and Namibia in a friendly before the final 23-man squad named.