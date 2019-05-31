Kwasi Appiah Implores Black Stars To Win 2019 AFCON Appease Ghanaians For Their Unending Support

Head Coach for the senior national team of Ghana, James Kwesi Appiah has called on his team to win the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament to bring some joy and to show appreciation to the entire citizenry for their unflinching support.

It’s less than a month to the start of another continental showpiece where an improved number of 24 nations will be competing for Gold in Egypt who will be hosting the rest of Africa.

Ghana despite their problems and controversies are one of the favorites teams to clinch the prestigious trophy. After failing to win the trophy in 37 years, the Black Stars will be hoping to change the narrative when they make the trip to North Africa later this June.

Speaking at a meeting with the President of Ghana, Coach James Kwesi Appiah indicated that they know the task ahead of them and it is their dream to come home with the trophy to make everybody happy.

“We know what is at stake. It’s been years and it’s not the best so for my players this is a task that we all need to go out there and make sure we make Ghanaians proud”, the gaffer indicated.

In addition, he noted that His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has been involved immensely to make any needed provision for the Black Stars and as such, they need to be successful at the 2019 AFCON to pay him back.

“Since December, his excellency has been involved in making sure that everything that we need is provided so it’s up to us to pay back and make him happy and the whole nation happy”, Kwesi Appiah said.