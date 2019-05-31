'Subdue Your Individual Ego's And Win The AFCON' - Sports Minister Tells Black Stars Players

Youth and Sports Minister, Isaac Kwame Asiamah has implored the Black Stars players to swallow their individual pride and concentrate on winning the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations this summer.

Black Stars have been charged to end the country's long absence of trophyless jinx ahead of the tournament.

The team have come close in lifting the ultimate in 1992, 2010 and 2015.

With the 29-man provisional squad expected to depart from the country on Saturday, June 1, the Member of Parliament for the people of Atwima Mponua constituency has called on the players to focus on breaking the 37 years trophy drought and forget about their individual ego's.

"Mr President, I am very confident that this team will win the Africa Cup of Nations this year," he said when the President Akufo Addo hosted the Black Stars players and Management to a farewell dinner at the Jubilee House on Thursday evening.

"I know they have learned their lessons in the previous tournament and going forward, I am sure it will never happen again.

"The players can take a cue from your journey of becoming the president of this country. You went for the first time you didn't win it, the second time you didn't win it until the third time before you became the president of our loving country.

"I will implore the player to subdue their individual ego's and concentrate on winning the AFCON. I am convinced that is the only way we can win this tournament this summer," he added.

The Black Stars are in Group F alongside Cameroon, Guinea Bissau and Benin.

Ghana have been scheduled to play South Africa and Namibia in the United Arab Emirates in a warm-up friendly.