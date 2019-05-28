NC Special Competition: We Don’t Need Foreign Referees To Handle Hearts-Kotoko Game – Opare Addo

Accra Hearts of Oak Communications Manager, Opare Addo has thrown to the gutters reports of Hearts seeking foreign referees to handle his outfit’s semifinal clash with Asante Kotoko in the NC Special Competition.

According to Opare Addo, they trust the local referees can handle the game perfectly.

“Hearts of Oak have not requested for any foreign referees,” Opare told Happy FM.

“We trust our local referees and those appointing authorities.

“We haven’t made such request,” he added.

Hearts who finished top of Zone B will face rivals Kotoko on 16th June at the Accra Sports Stadium.