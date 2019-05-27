AFCON 2019: Andre Ayew Won't Have A Fix Position In Black Stars - Coach Kwesi Appiah

Andre Ayew will not have a definite position in the team and that the player will be deployed based on plans and tactics says Black Stars head coach, Kwesi Appiah.

The 28-year-old has been deployed in various positions in his playing career.

Due to his versatility, former West Ham forward, can operate from the wings or play directly behind the strikers.

But according to the former Al Khartoum manager, the player [Andre Ayew] could function in a variety of roles so there was no need to use him in a single role.

“If you have been watching Andre’s matches, for years now, he has not been playing behind the striker. He has always been playing as a winger.

"The thing is that there are players who have qualities such that you can always move them around.

"Moreso, when you are going for an AFCON tournament, you do not depend on players who can only play in one position.

"Andre can play on left, right and behind the striker but how we use him will depend on the tactics being used. That will determine how we move players about in the team,” he added.

Andre Ayew has scored for Ghana in the 2010, 2012, 2015 and 2017 AFCON tournaments. In the 2015 AFCON, he emerged as top scorer of the tournament with 3 goals.

He has been named ad the captain of the Black Stars ahead of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

Ghana are in Group F alongside Cameroon, Benin and Guinea Bissau.