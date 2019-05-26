Cocoa From Ghana Hails Akwasi Frimpong For Historic Feat At 2018 Winter Olympic Games

Akwasi Frimpong: Yeah that's funny how that happened. I was at a meeting and Some said I want you to meet a Dutch guy and I was like who is he and they said Henri Wientjes and I was like I know his name but never met him even though I have asked so many people for

His information. I wanted to personally thank him and he was very excited and said I want to see you too Akwasi

Akwasi Frimpong: Just so you know I was trying to reach the owner from Cocoa From Ghana to thank him personally for supporting me towards 2018, but nobody gave me access to him. I found him through a mutual friend accidentally during my visit in Ghana and he personally asked me to stop by. He told me how much he enjoyed watching me at the Olympics and how I helped raise his brand and the flag of Ghana across the whole world. We talked about the possibilities to maybe reignite again towards Beijing 2022 and continue to impact the youth of Ghana and tell the story of cocoa farmers from Ghana.

That is how God works miracles

Akwasi Frimpong was humbled and thanked the staff for the support Cocoa From Ghana gave him at the last Winter Olympics.

While in Ghana, Frimpong also met the deputy British High Commissioner to Ghana and the chief executive of the Ghana Investment Promotions Center (GIPC) and other admirers and fans.