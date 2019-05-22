Four Times Black Stars Players Retired, Then Came Back

Between 1957 and 2010, a period of 53 years, it never happened. And then Kevin-Prince Boateng did it.

Since then, players have announced Black Stars retirements - and come back - thrice.

What's interesting is that this isn't the first time there's been trouble after Kwesi Appiah dropped a key player.

In 2013, Jordan excused himself from national team selection after the manager announced that year's AFCON squad - and he wasn't in it. In the ensuing disagreements, his brother Andre also left.

Kevin Prince Boateng in 2011

The current Barcelona striker announced his retirement just 18 months after his debut. In a letter sent to the then GFA, Kevin said he was retiring because “the physical demands of playing for both club and country at high levels are taking a toll on his health.”

Boateng ended his retirement in 2013 after a meeting with coach Kwesi Appiah. He came to score a goal as Ghana qualified for the 2014 World Cup in Brazil but he was sacked from the team’s camp after assaulting coach.

The 32-year-old is currently serving an indefinite suspension from the Black Stars.

Asamoah Gyan in 2012

Asamoah Gyan called it quit in 2012 after he was abused by a section of Ghanaians. This is after he failed to score from the spot-kick in Black Stars' 0-1 loss to Zambia in the 2012 Africa Cup of Nations semi-finals.

He returned after five months following the intervention of the then Ghana President John Atta Mills and key top officials.

Ayew brothers in 2013

Andre and his younger brother Jordan Ayew retired from international duty. In an official letter, they said their break was aimed at rejuvenating themselves for future roles with the team. But it is believed they had disagreements with coach Kwesi Appiah.

Andre and Jordan Ayew ended their international exile after meeting with President John Mahama.

Asamoah Gyan in 2019

Asamoah Gyan retired from the Black Stars on Monday 20, May 2019 after being replaced as Ghana captain.

President Nana Addo intervened and on May 22 he rescinded his decision.