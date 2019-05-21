BREAKING NEWS: Asamoah Gyan Expected To Arrive In Ghana Tonight To Meet Prez. Akufo Addo

Information reaching Modernghana.com Sports desk suggest that Asamoah Gyan will arrive in the country tonight.

This emerges after he [Asamoah Gyan] released a statement that he has permanently retired from the national team after he was informed by Coach Kwesi Appiah that he will be made the general captain whiles Andre Ayew will be made the skipper for the side going to the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

However, after meeting the Normalization Committee, the Black Stars Management Committee and Asamoah Gyan's camp at the Jubilee House on Tuesday, President Akufo Addo has asked Asamoah Gyan to seek permission and come over as they sort to resolve the issue.

The Kayserispor forward was however expected to be in the country to speak to the press over his decision to retire from the national team.

The 33-year-old is expected to be in a meeting President Akufo Addo, the technical team of the Black Stars and the Normalization Committee.

Asamoah Gyan has already been axed from Kwesi Appiah's 29 man provisional squad for the tournament which starts from June 21 to July 19.