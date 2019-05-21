Janet Egyir Gets 2 MVP Awards In 2019 Women's WAFU

Janet Nana Ama Egyir of Sekondi Hasaacas Ladies claimed her second Most Valuable Player (MVP) award against Mali at the WAFU Zone B competition.

Janet was rewarded with the individual accolade after regulation time against Mali at her side clinched an 8-7 triumph of the female Eagles of Mali.

Despite the Black Queens of Ghana’s failure to score in their third successive match, they sailed through the penalty shootout to claim the bronze medal at the second edition of the sub-regional tournament.

Nigeria won the gold after beating host nation, Cote d Ivoire on penalties.