Treble Not Enough Without Champions League Trophy – Pep Guardiola

Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola, has insisted City’s domestic treble isn’t enough due to their failure to win the Champions League.

Guardiola’s men rounded up a fantastic domestic season with a 6-0 thrashing of Watford to win the FA Cup, which apparently was their third trophy of the season.

Despite such feat, Guardiola thinks his outfit would be judge by their failure to win the Champions League instead.

“I said before that I know we will be judged at the end whether we win the Champions League. I know unless we do that it will not be enough,” Guardiola is quoted by BBC Sports.

“This comes with me. I know that. I arrive in Barcelona, we were lucky we won it two times in four years and the people expect I am something special that we have to win the Champions League and it’s still true.

“In this club, the points record and the domestic competitions in incredible, but the Champions League we don’t win quite often compared to the other ones because the teams are so good, the competition is so demanding but we want to win it,” he added.

City were knocked out of the Champions League in the semifinals by Tottenham Hotspurs who will be playing Liverpool in the final on 1st June.