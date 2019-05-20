Wakaso pops up on Villarreal radar – Spanish side set to offer the Ghanaian a bumper deal

Ghanaian International Mubarak Wakaso has popped up on the radar of Spanish side Villarreal and could be offered a bumper deal in the summer transfer window if the two parties reach an agreement.

Villarreal just about survived relegation in the just ended Spanish La Liga season where they finished 14th. Following an unimpressive season, the side has taken it upon themselves to reinforce their squad to ensure they are able to compete well in the 2019/2020 season.

Former player Mubarak Wakaso is one the players the Yellow Submarines have identified and the midfielder could complete a switch from Deportivo Alaves before the next pre-season.

Reports from inside sources within Villarreal indicates that they have started negotiating with Alaves over the signing of Wakaso. It is believed that talks are far advanced and an agreement could be reached very soon.

Mubarak Wakaso is expected to receive a call-up into the Black Stars final squad that will be playing at this year’s Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt. Though his camp will want to see him sign a deal before the tournament, they say they have no problem if they are to wait until the end of the AFCON tournament before signing for a different team.