Special CompetitIion: Kotoko Edge Medeam To Victory, Hearts Confirm Top Spot In Premier B

Songne Yacouba scored on his return from injury as Asante Kotoko earned a massive three points at home against Medeama with a 2-0 victory on Sunday.

The Burkinabe striker scored the opener on his first start after two months sidelined before Fatawu Safiu sealed the win for the Porcupine Warriors.

The win takes Kotoko to the top of Premier A table ahead of the final round of matches in the NC Special Cup group stage. Kotoko will secure qualification into the semi-finals with a point in their last match against Aduana Stars.

Medeama, on the other hand, have dropped to third following AshantiGold’semphatic 4-0 victory at the Len Clay Stadium against Bechem United.

Aduana Stars are out of contention for a place in the semi-finals after failing to beat Eleven Wonders in Techiman. The match ended goalless.

In Premier A, Hearts of Oak cemented their place at the top of Premier B with a thumping win over Elmina Sharks at the Accra Sports Stadium.

A first-half penalty from Christopher Bonney and second-half strikes from Manaf Umar and Fatawu Mohammed gave the Phobians a comfortable 3-1 win over the Ndoum Boys. George Amonoo scored the consolation for Sharks.

Solomon Sarfo and Patrick Yeboah scored as Karela United maintained their unbeaten run at the Crosby Awuah Memorial Park in Ayinase as they defeated Dreams FC by 2-0 to boost their chances of qualifying the semi-finals of the competition.

Inter Allies produced a stunning performance to overcome WAFA 4-2 and Liberty Professionals moved up to third with an away win over Ebusua Dwarfs. The match was played a neutral venue (Dawu) as Dwarfs have been suspended from using their Cape Coast Stadium due to crowd violence.

FULL RESULTS

Asante Kotoko 2-0 Medeama

Hearts of Oak 3-1 Elmina Sharks

AshantiGold 4-0 Bechem United

Eleven Wonders 0-0 Aduana Stars

Inter Allies 4-2 WAFA

Ebusua Dwarfs 1-2 Liberty Professionals

Karela United 2-0 Dreams FC

NC SPECIAL CUP TABLE AHEAD OF FINAL ROUND

