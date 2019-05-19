Asamoah Gyan Scores To Rescue Point For Kayserispor In Turkish Super Lig

Asamoah Gyan scored a late goal in Kayserispor’s 2-2 draw with Akhisarspor in the Turkish Super Lig on Sunday afternoon.

The Ghanaian international came off the bench to replace Hasan Huseyin Acar just a minute into the second half after Adrien Regattin had scored in the first half for the home side.

Artem Kravets levelled matters for Kayserispor in the 61st minute however Ghana’s Elvis Manu restored the lead for Akhisarspor with 10minutes left to play.

A pass from Aleksandr Kucher saw Gyan connecting to pull parity in added on time.

The goal marked his third of the season for Kayserispor eventually making a big case to earn a spot in the Black Stars squad for the Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Egypt.