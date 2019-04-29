Thiem creams Medvedev to claim Barcelona Open

Dominic Thiem established himself as one of the favourites for next month's French Open in Paris with an impressive win at the Barcelona Open on Sunday. The Austrian saw off Daniil Medvedev 6-4, 6-0 in 73 minutes to hoist his ninth clay court title and his 13th crown on the ATP circuit.

The victory came a day after Thiem beat 11-time champion Rafael Nadal in the semi-final. It was his fourth win over the Spaniard on clay.

"Paris is still pretty far away," said Thiem. "I'm happy with my clay form right now. It makes me happy to have won in Barcelona. Paris is not really in my head."

Thiem, who lost to Nadal in straight sets in last year's French Open final, said he expected Nadal to be in good form for the second Grand Slam event of the season.

Legacy

"I've not changed my opinion that Rafa is always the biggest favourite for any clay title. I love the French Open. I've played well there for the past three years. I hope this good form can continue. But I'm thinking next of the Madrid Masters."

Thiem is the first Austrian to take the Barcelona title since Thomas Muster in 1996. "It's such an honour to win here," added the 25-year-old. "Only the biggest champions have done it. I'm so happy and proud to join Muster here. Now my name is on the trophy."

Medvedev, who reached the semi-final at the Monte Carlo Masters last week, needed treatment on his shoulder in the first set. However the 23-year-old Russian insisted the injury was not the reason for his defeat.

"After treatment, the pain was gone," he said. "What made the difference was that Dominic changed his style and I could not adapt. After that, there was no way back."