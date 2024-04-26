CAF Confederation Cup: We are confident of beating Zamalek SC on Sunday - Dreams FC coach Karim Zito

Dreams FC coach, Abdul Karim Zito, is confident of leading his team to victory against Zamalek SC in the upcoming CAF Confederation Cup semifinal clash.

The Still Believe lads will face the Egyptian side in the return leg at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday afternoon, following a goalless draw in the first leg at the Cairo International Stadium last weekend.

Speaking ahead of the crucial match, Zito expressed his belief in his team's ability to secure a win against the former Confederation Cup winners.

"After the first leg in Cairo, we regrouped and planned for Sunday's game. Our objective is clear: to qualify. How we will achieve that will be evident on Sunday," he told Kumasi-based Akoma FM.

Zito emphasized the team's serious preparation for the second leg despite the challenges they may face.

"We have put the first leg result behind us and are preparing diligently for the second leg. We understand it will be tough, but it's not impossible. We believe it can be done," he added.

The highly anticipated match is set to kick off at 16:00 GMT. To encourage a large turnout of football enthusiasts in Kumasi, the club has announced free entry to all stands except for the VIP and VVIP areas.