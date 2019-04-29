Aguero strike gives Manchester City edge in dogfight with Liverpool

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola hailed striker Sergio Aguero after his second-half goal against Burnley returned City to the top of the English Premier League. The 30-year-old becomes the first player since Thierry Henry to score 20 Premier League goals in five successive seasons.

"He is a legend and he does that all the time," said Guardiola. "He scores important goals for us. He is an incredible player."

The Argentine struck in the 63rd minute to secure City's 1-0 victory at Turf Moor.

It was their 12th successive league triumph.

City boast 92 points, one more than second-placed Liverpool.

Tight

Both sides have two league matches remaining.

Since joining from Atletico Madrid in 2011, Aguero has hit 230 goals and collected three league titles as well as four League Cups and two English Super Cups.

"There are just two games left," added Guardiola who replaced his two strikers with two defenders for the closing stages of the match. "It is tough for Liverpool, it is tough for us."

Sean Dyche, the Burnley manager, said: "In the closing minutes, I heard Pep Guardiola screaming: 'Get it in the corner'.

"Even the best sides have to do it. I thought it was refreshing to hear a top manager scream that to his players."