Normalization Committee Condemns “Shocking Acts Of Violence” At The Golden City Park

The Normalization Committee of the Ghana Football Association has condemned strongly the violence that broke out at the Golden City Park ahead of Berekum Chelsea’s Special Competition clash with Kumasi Asante Kotoko on Sunday, April 28th.

The violence broke out when Berekum Chelsea fans spotted Kotoko’s Policy Analyst, Amo Sarpong sprinkling a liquid substance on the field of play ahead of the game.

Berekum Chelsea fans confronted him which escalated in a horrific scene.

Amo Sarpong pulled out a gun from his car and gave out four warning shots during the heated confrontations.

Stones were thrown from all directions leading to the injury of some Kotoko Official.

The Normalization Committee which is in charge of Ghana football released a statement to strongly condemn the attack.

"The Ghana Football Association (GFA) Normalisation Committee (NC) strongly condemns the shocking acts of violence witnessed at the Berekum Golden City Park on Sunday 28th April during the NC Special Competition clash between Berekum Chelsea and Asante Kotoko.

"We have learnt with horror that following a confrontation between opposing supporters and officials, gunshots were fired as well as brutal acts of violence and hooliganism.

"While expressing our commiserations to the injured officials and supporters, N.C would like to state in no uncertain terms that it is totally against the carrying, welding or use of weapons at any venue before, during or after football matches.

"Again, the NC emphatically condemns any provocation, abuse, threats or intimidation; be it verbal or physical towards players, team/ match officials and media and takes such attacks very seriously.

"The NC would like to assure the general public that we will liaise with the police in their criminal investigations to reach conclusive findings and ensure appropriate sanctions are meted out to the perpetrator(s).

"This latest incident should not be taken lightly and the NC urges the Police and other relevant stakeholders to join forces in order to clamp down heavily on offenders to serve as a deterrent against future incidents.

"Additionally, the Normalization Committee in accordance with GFA statutes will refer the matter to the Disciplinary Committee of the GFA."