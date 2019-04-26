Kotoko Reject $300,000 Bid For Live-wire Songne Yacouba - Reports

Asante Kotoko have turned down $300,000 bid from South African top-flight side for their striker Songne Yacouba.

Orlando Pirates have shown interest in signing the Burkinabe forward following his sparkling performance in the CAF Confederation Cup.

The Buccaneers lads earlier tabled $250,000 before making the abovementioned amount which has been rejected by Asante Kotoko according to Oyerepa FM.

It is believed that the Porcupine Warriors are ready to transfer the former Stade Malien around a transfer fee of $600,000.

Yacouba registered two goals with five assists for Asante Kotoko during their 2018/19 CAF Confederation Cup campaign.