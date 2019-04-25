AFCON 2019: Coach J.E Sarpong Name His Top Strikers To Represent Ghana At Tournament

Former Asante Kotoko and Liberty Professionals gaffer, J.E Sarpong has personally shortlisted his top five strikers to represent Ghana at this year’s Cup of Nations finals in Egypt.

The four-time African champions have been pitted in Group F alongside title holders Cameroon, Benin and Guinea Bissau for the 32nd edition of Africa prestigious tournament.

The experienced trainer in an exclusive interview with SportsworldGhana.com, believes the namely Balikerispor striker Mahatma Otoo, Asamoah Gyan, Caleb Ansah Ekuban, Crystal Place’s Jordan Ayew and Red Star Belgrade goal poacher Richmond Boakye-Yiadom can help Coach Kwasi Appiah excel at the tournament.

The vociferous coach also put Asante Kotoko striker Abdul Fataw Safiu, AFC Wimbledon Kwesi Appiah, SC Paderborn forward Bernard Tekpetey, FC Nantes striker Majeed Waris and Emmanuel Boateng on his standby list.

1. Richmond Boakye-Yiadom



Richmond Boakye Yiadom is the most prolific Ghanaian striker so far in Europe, scoring 13 goals in 15 matches for Crevena Zvezda in the Serbian SuperLiga and Coach Sarpong believes his inclusion in the final 23-man squad for Ghana will see him replicate his fine form at the tourney.

2. Mahatma Otoo



Former Hearts of Oak striker Mahatma Otoo, on the other hand, has so far scored four goals in 27 league appearances this season.

3. Caleb Ansah Ekuban



The 25-year old striker who is on loan at Turkish side Trabzonspor from Leeds United has been on top form since his move to Turkey has scored five goals in 24 games and has provided two assists.

Having scored two goals in his first two games for the Black Stars, the strong attacker has been tipped to perform wonders in Egypt.

4. Jordan Ayew



The 27-year old striker who is on loan at Crystal Palace from Swansea City has really struggled at the Selhurst Park, scoring just a goal in the nineteen premier league matches he has played so far.

Though the former Olympique Marseille striker currently out of form, the seasoned coach says his past records with the Black Stars team should merit him a place in Kwasi Appiah’s final squad for the AFCON.

5. Asamoah Gyan



The Black Stars captain has struggled to command a starting berth with his Turkish club Kayserispor after playing only 10 games with just one goal to his credit. Nonetheless, he has been tipped to spearhead the Black Stars attack in Egypt taking into consideration his past six appearances at the African Cup of Nations.

The 33-year old striker is Ghana’s all-time leading top scorer with 51 goals and would be hoping to better his records at the country’s 22nd Cup of Nations appearance.

Below is Coach J.E Sarpong’s top five strikers tipped to represent Ghana at the 2019 AFCON in Egypt:

Richmond Boakye Yiadom, Jordan Ayew, Asamoah Gyan, Caleb Ansah Ekuban, Mahatma Otoo.

Stand by list:

Emmanuel Boateng, Abdul Fataw Safiu, Majeed Waris, Bernard Tekpetey Kwesi Appiah.

The tournament start from June 21 to July 19.