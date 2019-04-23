Table Tennis Star Celia Baah-Danso Hits Most Successful Season With Different Roles

One week at the 2019 African Youth, Junior and Cadet Championships in Accra, Celia Baah-Danso was on duty in the role of an official, she was an umpire.

The following week she is a player and in action at the Liebherr 2019 World Championships in Budapest; furthermore, on the morning of Sunday 21st April, she made a most successful start.

Partnering colleague Derek Abrefa, the duo recorded an opening round win in opposition to the Mauritius combination of Allan Arnachellum and Caroline Ramsawny (11-8, 8-11, 11-9, 13-11).

“I cannot believe I am competing in my first World Championships. I have played at the African Championships and Commonwealth Games but Budapest has also shown that this is a unique tournament every player must not miss. Apart from competing against the best in the world, we were fortunate to play our first international tournament as mixed doubles partners on centre court where the whole world watched us. It is a table where only best play on but I have been opportune to play on it in the tournament.” Celia Baah-Danso

Success in her opening contest has for Celia Baah-Danso added to the occasion.

“The reception from our arrival in Budapest has shown that we are going to have a good time in the city. From the airport to the hotel, it was a good experience and now playing on the big stage has added colours to my experience and I want to cherish every moment I spend in Hungary.”

Undoubtedly, for Celia Baah-Danso, the experience gained in Budapest is most valuable for the forthcoming 2019 African Cup to be staged in Nigeria and the African Games in Morocco.

She is awaiting to be crowned Best Table Tennis Player of the Year 2018 by the Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG).