Willie Amponsah Wins 2019 Kwahu Easter Mountain Marathon

William Amponsah, a 20-year-old student from Swedru ran a time of 2:29:16 to win the 2019 Kwahu Easter Mountain Marathon (KEMM) over 42.195 kilometres from the Nkawkaw to Abene last Saturday, at Kwahu.

Amponsah, took the lead at Mpreaso, ahead of his closest contender Malik Yakubu and maintained the lead till he finished first.

He received a cash prize of GH¢ 3,000, a decoder and a satellite dish from StarTimes, Smart Phone from Mibisoko and a pass to compete in the Beijing Marathon later in the year.

Yakubu, who placed second in the race with a time 2:41:40 also received a cash prize of GH¢ 2,000, satellite dish from StarTimes, Smart Phone from Mibisoko.

Seidu Salifu came third with a cash prize of GH¢ 1,500 and items from sponsors, whilst Afful Basit with Simon Ayittey, placed fourth and fifth respectively.

Ramatu Abdulai from Wa, a 15-year-old, was the first female to cross the finish line clocking a time of 3:25:14

Ramata received a cash prize of GH¢ 1500, a decoder and a satellite dish from StarTimes, Smart Phone from Mibisoko.

Nine-year-old, Noami Fisouli who placed second in the female category, was the youngest to complete the race as she received a cash prize GH¢ 1,000 and items from sponsors. Belinda Segbobr placed third in the race.

In his address to marathoners the race, the Paramount Chief of the Kwahu Traditional Area Daasebre Akuamoah Agyapong II, heaped praises on the winners and encouraged others to work hard to emerge victors in the third edition.

He was delighted with the massive improvement of the marathon and was grateful to sponsors for supporting the marathon.

He also envisaged that KEMM would be one of the biggest marathons on the continent.

Sponsors of this year's marathon include Goil, StarTimes, Mibisoko, Asempa FM and Bel Beverages.