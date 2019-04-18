Ho Card Club Association (hocca) Holds Maiden Award Ceremony

Show Boys have emerged winners of the maiden Card Club League, organized by the Ho Card Club Association (HOCCA) in the Volta regional capital, Ho.

The season, started with 16 clubs drawn from Ho and its environs.

Each club has 20 registered players each.

League champions, Show Boys from Anlokodzi finished the season amassing 81 points with stiff competition from Atomic Card Club of Ho-Bankoe, 64 points and Heve All Stars from Ho-Heve 66 points.

An award ceremony was organized over the weekend in Ho to celebrate and honor league champions, as well as the first and second runners-up.

League champions, Show Boys were presented with a Trophy and GHC1000.00, the first runner-up, Atomic Club took home a trophy and cash prize of GHC800.00, whiles the third place, Heve All Stars had a cash prize of GHC600.00.

Meanwhile all 16 clubs were presented with GHC100.00 each as participating fee.

The Volta Regional Deputy Minister, Johnson Avuletey who graced the occasion said he is not “an alien to card game”.

He pledged his support to the Association and encouraged HOCCA executives to improve the sport by identifying smart players to represent the region at national events.

He entreated members of HOCCA to be determined and engage in communal labor so as to be identified by many for strengthening a good course in their communities.

The Municipal Chief Executive, Nelson Akorli, advised members and players to be disciplined at all times.

“Crime doesn’t pay but discipline is Golden”, Mr. Akorli said.

He said indoors games are pertinent sporting disciplines, hence government’s construction of a 10,000 capacity Youth Resource Center in Nuwumu, along the Adaklu road, which would cater for both indoor and outdoor games.

‘The ongoing modern project at the Youth Resource Center for the region is not just for football but for indoor events too, we must justify president, Nana Akuffo Addo’s confidence in constructing this project for all kinds of sporting events in the region”. he said.

He therefore charged HOCCA to encourage and help promote other indoor games such as LUDO, Draughts game to be a recognized.

The Regional Director of the National Sports Authority, Kwame Amponfi Jnr. said HOCCA has been identified and integrated as a social sport with the National Sports Authority in the region.

“You seem to be organized and I believe in empowering any good thing” he said.

“So I did not spent a day in recognize and integrate them, (HOCCA) ,into our social sports for the region”. he stated.

Mr. Amponfi added that HOCCA is “currently the interim playing Card Association in the region”.

He admonished executives of HOCCA to be disciplined and mobilize other districts in expanding card games across the region.

“If you want support to grow your sport, you must maintain some progressive posture and be disciplined at all times.” Mr. Amponfi said.

The Chairman of HOCCA, Innocent Dey, assured members that discipline would be maintained amongst the playing body.

He debunked the notion that card players are irresponsible people otherwise termed as “KUBOLOR”.

“I can assure you that we have responsible men and women amongst us, just because we play cards on Sundays doesn’t mean we are irresponsible or non-Christians”. he said.

The Patron of the League Champions, Show Boys Club, Steve Acquah, who was elated his team accumulated the required 180 points every week throughout the season, said card playing does not just serve as a form of entertainment but rather works on the mind to boost one’s smartness.

He is expectant of victory for his club in the upcoming season.

“The zeal, discipline and wining mentality is there, we are hopeful to keep winning for the next five seasons”.

Competitive card playing has been in existence for over four decades in Ho, the introduction of The Ho Cards Clubs Association (HOCCA) in October 2017 marked the revival of the Card Game in the region.

HOCCA is a registered association with the Ghana National Sports Authority, the National Youth Authority and the Municipal Assembly as a Community Based Organization. (C.B.O)