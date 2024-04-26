ModernGhana logo
CAF Confederation Cup: Dreams FC ready for penalty shootouts against Zamalek - Karim Zito

1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Dreams FC coach Karim Zito has expressed confidence in his team's readiness for penalty shootouts against Zamalek SC ahead of their clash in the second leg of the CAF Confederation Cup semifinals.

The Ghana Premier League side held Zamalek to a goalless draw in the first leg at the Cairo International Stadium last weekend.

Zito revealed that the team has wrapped up their preparations with penalty shootouts during training.

"You watched the training yourself, we ended with penalty shootouts and out of the twenty-four (24) players, only three (3) of them could not score, so we are ready if it gets to penalties. Let me say that we are hoping to secure qualification in regulation time," he said in an interview with Kumasi-based Akoma FM.

Zito also called on supporters of Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak to throw their weight behind Dreams FC during the crucial encounter.

"This is not about Dreams, it’s about Ghana. We at Dreams are fighting hard to bring back the slots we lost in Africa inter-club competitions. The fans of both Kotoko and Hearts should come and support us because we are building something for them to enjoy later."

In a bid to mobilize a significant turnout of football enthusiasts in Kumasi, the club has announced free entry to all stands except for the VIP and VVIP areas.

The highly anticipated game is scheduled to kick off at 16:00GMT at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday, April 28th.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports JournalistPage: SamuelEkowAmoasiAppiah

