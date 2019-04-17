AFCON 2019: Black Stars To Boost Backroom Staff For Tourney

Coach Kwesi Appiah has confirmed that more hands will be needed to boost the Black Stars backroom staff ahead of the 2019 Afcon in Egypt.

Ghana will embark on a journey to end the country's 37 years trophy drought.

However, the former Al Khartoum manager maintained that Ghana's success at the competition will be dependent on how well the team prepares.

These extra hands are an indicator of what he intends doing.

The core of the additions that will be made will focus on scouting and match review duties.

“Automatically there will be some people to join the technical team.

“I have not yet made up my mind on them but there will also be three scouts to join the team who will be monitoring opponents.

“Hopefully in a week or two things should be put in place.

“We will also have a physical trainer and an analyst coach,” he revealed.

The Black Stars have been drawn in Group F with neighbours Benin, defending champions Cameroon and debutantes Guinea-Bissau.