‘African Games Will Reorganise Sports’ - Rex Danquah

Chief Executive Officer of Ghana 2023 Project team, Magnus Rex Danquah, has stated that the hosting of the African Games by Ghana presents the country a huge opportunity to reorganise about 30 sporting disciplines.

Ghana won the bid to host and organise the 13th African Games 2023 at Algiers, Algeria in October 2018.

And according to the marketing consultant, the hosting rights would place the country in a good position to reorganise sporting disciplines categorised as the least financed sports (lesser known sports).

He told delegates at the 6th International Sport Press Association (AIPS) Africa Meeting held recently in Accra that “winning the bid obviously will give us the first opportunity to reorganise over 25 sporting disciplines, hitherto identified as lesser-known sports.”

“For the first time in the annals of the Games, Ghana will have three cities co-hosting the Games. We would also use the hostels of selected universities as mini-games villages as one of the cost-saving endeavours for the Games.”

The African Games boss added, “For the Ministry of Youth and Games, it offers the unique opportunity to work on several synergies, including the recent inauguration of committees such as for the National Sport Policy Review to enable us as a nation to reposition sport, especially as an emerging industry.

“Ghana will also be hosting the 60th anniversary of the Games (1965-2025) during the Games in Ghana and host the Games Awards on behalf of the African Union, the African Union Commission (AUC), and the African Union Sports Council (AUSC).”

Africa Sports Museum

He indicated that Ghana has also accepted to construct as part of the requisite infrastructure and host on behalf of the Games, the African Union Sport Museum & Hall of Fame with a 1,500-capacity auditorium for hosting annual African Sport Awards.

The hosting of the Games will see the running of a 10,000 volunteer programme, with volunteers from selected African nations.

Organisation Of Green Games

The project CEO mentioned that “we intend to organise the first Green Games under same standards as that of the London 2012 Olympic Games. Ghana Standards Authority in collaboration with the Ghana Chamber of Events management have passed the GS ISO 20121:2012 Event sustainability management systems – requirements and we will use these in all facets of the Games.

“We also intend to plant 500,000 seedlings over five years to commemorate the Games; we will provide 500,000 bins for the Games and more: honour the Green Nation of the Games.”

Accreditation

Mr. Danquah mentioned that “we will, amongst others, work on providing visa on arrival for those who register by set time frame.

“As mentioned by our Minister of Youth and Sports, we will start the annual African Sport Governance Series in collaboration with the AUSC – dealing with various issues confronting our continent. The first will be organised in Accra on the theme: ‘Sport Integrity’ in September this year.

“We look forward to the start of the series of our stakeholder engagements towards ensuring the active participation of the citizenry in the 13th African Games in 2023, starting now,” he indicated.