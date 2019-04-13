Nigeria To Host Ghana In A Friendly Ahead Of 2019 AFCON

Gernot Rohr has confirmed that Nigeria will host Ghana in an international friendly game before the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Egypt start on June 21.

The match will afford Kwesi Appiah and Rohr the perfect opportunity to assess their teams ahead of the continental showpiece.

The Black Stars of Ghana has been drawn in Group F alongside champions Cameroon, Benin and debutants Guinea-Bissau While Nigeria pooled debutants Madagascar and Burundi, with Guinea completing Group B.

“First the (Nigeria) players have to finish the season well and to be careful not to have injuries,” Rohr told SuperSport.

“And also to recover very well after a long season because it’s not easy to play this AFCON in the summer with the hot weather.

“We are confident but it will not be easy. All the teams are strong. Burundi had the second highest goal scorer in the qualifiers behind Odion Ighalo.

“But we can be confident because we’ll have good preparations and friendlies, one normally against Ghana in Nigeria and the second one I think against Senegal here in Egypt.”

The 2019 AFCON, which is the first to feature 24 teams, will hold in six venues in Egypt, between June 21 and July 19.