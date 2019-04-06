NC Special Competition has come good!

After several confrontations with stakeholders of football in this country is a delight to see the Normalisation Committee's special competition for premier clubs and other tiers rolled out.

The special competition organized by the Normalisation Committee for the premier clubs (grouped into Northern Sector and Southern Sector respectively) has seen glimpses of football displayed so far by the clubs in the past few days.

Though we can notice some shabbiness from teams in the competition, these players should be given the benefit of the doubt and with time they will come good.

We know the extent for the come back of our football after footballing activities were halted ten months ago as a result of Anas Aremeyaw Anas exposé on Ghana football.

Though some teams organised some friendly matches to keep themselves composed, you agree the long absence of football has really had a negative impact on teams.

The special competition has really come good. Although we could see a bit of rustiness on the part of players, I believe as the tempo of the competition increases their performances will come good from the various stadia.

This normalization special committee tournament will not only prepare the teams and stakeholders for subsequent competitions but also bring out the best in the teams and create the passion for football again on the faces of the various supporters of their respective clubs.

Indeed, Ghana FA Normalisation Committee special competition has really come good and our long-awaited football is back.

By Ebenezer Zor (REZ)