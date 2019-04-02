Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Ghana Needs A College Of Common Sense To Function Well...
Apr 2, 2019

Watch Thomas Partey Interview After Scoring A Stunning Goal Against Alaves

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Thomas Partey was involved in a ride interview session with Spanish female international and Atlético Madrid Femenino defender Carmen Menayo Montero after Saturday's win over Deportivo Alaves.

The Ghanaian midfielder scored a stunning goal against Mubarak Wakaso's Deportivo Alaves.

The 25-year-old have been impressive for the La Liga all season.

Below is the full video...

