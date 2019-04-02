Football News | Apr 2, 2019 Watch Thomas Partey Interview After Scoring A Stunning Goal Against Alaves Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Thomas Partey was involved in a ride interview session with Spanish female international and Atlético Madrid Femenino defender Carmen Menayo Montero after Saturday's win over Deportivo Alaves.The Ghanaian midfielder scored a stunning goal against Mubarak Wakaso's Deportivo Alaves.The 25-year-old have been impressive for the La Liga all season.Below is the full video... Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Staff Writer
