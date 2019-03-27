Ghana To Meet Algeria In Final Qualifying Round

Ghana U-23 team, the Black Meteors will face Algeria in the third and final qualifying round of the 2019 U-23 Africa Cup of Nations in June.

The new exciting Black Meteors led by the little maestro, Yaw Yeboah sealed their place following a 0-0 away draw with Gabon in Libreville to advance from the second qualifying round 4-0 on aggregate.

Algeria, on the other hand, eliminated Equatorial Guinea 3-1 on aggregate after a win at home in the return leg.

Ghana will host the North Africans on 5 June at home and the return leg in Algiers four days later.

The winner will join six other teams and hosts Egypt for the final tournament slated for November 8-22.

The Africa U-23 Cup of Nations will serve as qualifiers for the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, with the top three teams set to secure tickets for the world championship.

Ghana has not qualified for the U-23 AFCON since the tournament was introduced in 2011.

For the Olympic Games, the Black Meteors have been absent since a first-round berth at the 2004 gathering in Athens, Greece.

Black Stars assistant coach, Ibrahim Tanko is handling the team, and many Ghanaians feel so far he is doing well.

The Ministry of Youth & Sports of Ghana has vowed to support the Olympic team to make it as Ghana always has a chance in football, which is the passion of the nation.

Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) president Ben Nunoo Mensah also believes many people will support and observe the Olympic Games in 2020 if the Black Meteors qualify. He noted that the road to qualification is not easy, but feels the new Meteors are full of talent and skill who must be shown to the world.

He described the captain as a real football gem and other players as stars of the future.