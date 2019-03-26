Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Ghana Needs A College Of Common Sense To Function Well...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
Football News | Mar 26, 2019

Augustine Ahinful Reveals How Kwesi Appiah Can Win AFCON

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Augustine Ahinful Reveals How Kwesi Appiah Can Win AFCON

Former Ghana and AshantiGold striker, Augustine Arhinful believes will need he wants to win the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

Kwesi Appiah has been charged to win the 32nd edition of the Africa Cup of Nations or will be sacked.

But according to Ahinful, aside from having a masseur, equipment officer, assistant coaches and a doctor forming a technical team, the coach should also get people to monitor the game from the stance.

“When you are down there [on the bench], there are certain mistakes you might not notice as a coach but when you are in the stands those mistakes are easily seen,” he told Asempa FM.

“The coach can request for such technical people to be in the stance to give him feedbacks but it is up to the person [the coach] who needs that help to it voice out,” he noted.

“Germany, for instance, had their own village in Brazil which helped them to win the 2014 World Cup; they had a lot of people supporting the coach,” he added.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Staff Writer
TOP STORIES

14,000 Police Officers Deployed For Easter Festivities

12 hours ago

NHIS Says They're Making Prudent Planning—NHIS Boss

15 hours ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

body-container-line