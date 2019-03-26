Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Ghana Needs A College Of Common Sense To Function Well...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
Football News | Mar 26, 2019

Asante Kotoko Back To Training Ahead Of NC Special Competition

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Asante Kotoko Back To Training Ahead Of NC Special Competition

Kumasi Asante Kotoko will have resumed training ahead of the Normalization Committee's Special Competition.

The reigning MTN FA Cup champions had been on break since their elimination from the CAF Confederations Cup over a week ago but they will have to regroup again and start preparations ahead of the impending tournament.

The training was held at the Adako Jachie Training Pitch and was supervised by CK Akunnor.

The Porcupine Warriors will engage Aduana Stars in Normalization Committee's special competition at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

The Normalisation Committee Special Tournament which is specially designed for the premier and second-tier clubs will start this weekend.

The competition was launched yesterday at the secretariat of the Ghana Football Association.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Staff Writer
TOP STORIES

14,000 Police Officers Deployed For Easter Festivities

12 hours ago

NHIS Says They're Making Prudent Planning—NHIS Boss

15 hours ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

body-container-line