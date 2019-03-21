Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Ghana Needs A College Of Common Sense To Function Well...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
Football News | Mar 21, 2019

Kim Grant Mocks Media After Returning To Ghana [VIDEO]

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Kim Grant Mocks Media After Returning To Ghana [VIDEO]

Hearts of Oak coach, Kim Grant has resumed to training days after his future was speculated in the media.

After the exit of Mark Noonan, reports went viral that the former Black Stars striker will also vacate from his position.

However, the club issued a statement to swat those reports and in truth Grant has returned to take charge of the club.

But the former Ebusua Dwarfs technical director was at the club's Pobiman training ground on Thursday and could not help but scream: 'I'm back' into the camera which was posted on Hearts' twitter handle.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Staff Writer
TOP STORIES

14,000 Police Officers Deployed For Easter Festivities

11 hours ago

NHIS Says They're Making Prudent Planning—NHIS Boss

14 hours ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

body-container-line