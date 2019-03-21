Kim Grant Mocks Media After Returning To Ghana [VIDEO]

Hearts of Oak coach, Kim Grant has resumed to training days after his future was speculated in the media.

After the exit of Mark Noonan, reports went viral that the former Black Stars striker will also vacate from his position.

However, the club issued a statement to swat those reports and in truth Grant has returned to take charge of the club.

But the former Ebusua Dwarfs technical director was at the club's Pobiman training ground on Thursday and could not help but scream: 'I'm back' into the camera which was posted on Hearts' twitter handle.