Paa Kwesi Fabin Gets New Job In Uganda [PHOTOS]

The Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) have named for Ghana U-17 trainer Paa Kwesi Fabin as head coach for their national U-17 and U-20 teams.

The former Asante Kotoko trainer has agreed to a one-year deal with FUFA with an option to renew at the end of his spell.

Speaking to the press, Fabin boldly outlined his mission at hand as regards developing the young players.

“I am here for a mission. First, I want to guide the Uganda U-17 team at the AFCON U-17 finals. The time is very short but I will give it all my best shot. The youth need the patience to work with and develop to their best” He said.

Fabin’s immediate task at hand will be to handle the U-17 team at the 2019 Total Africa U-17 finals in Tanzania.

He has had stints with Heart of Lions, Inter Allies, Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko in his career.

He led Ghana to the final of the U-17 AFCON in Gabon in 2017 and also guided the team to the FIFA U17 World Cup in India in 2017.