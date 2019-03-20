Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Ghana Needs A College Of Common Sense To Function Well...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
Football News | Mar 20, 2019

Paa Kwesi Fabin Gets New Job In Uganda [PHOTOS]

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Paa Kwesi Fabin
Paa Kwesi Fabin

The Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) have named for Ghana U-17 trainer Paa Kwesi Fabin as head coach for their national U-17 and U-20 teams.

The former Asante Kotoko trainer has agreed to a one-year deal with FUFA with an option to renew at the end of his spell.

Speaking to the press, Fabin boldly outlined his mission at hand as regards developing the young players.

“I am here for a mission. First, I want to guide the Uganda U-17 team at the AFCON U-17 finals. The time is very short but I will give it all my best shot. The youth need the patience to work with and develop to their best” He said.

Fabin’s immediate task at hand will be to handle the U-17 team at the 2019 Total Africa U-17 finals in Tanzania.

He has had stints with Heart of Lions, Inter Allies, Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko in his career.

He led Ghana to the final of the U-17 AFCON in Gabon in 2017 and also guided the team to the FIFA U17 World Cup in India in 2017.

320201910044_0e72xljwwr_whatsapp_image_20190320_at_10.01.07.jpeg

320201910045_0f72ylkxwr_whatsapp_image_20190320_at_10.01.10.jpeg

320201910046_j5fqi7t2g0_whatsapp_image_20190320_at_10.01.13.jpeg

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Staff Writer
TOP STORIES

14,000 Police Officers Deployed For Easter Festivities

11 hours ago

NHIS Says They're Making Prudent Planning—NHIS Boss

14 hours ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

body-container-line