Winter Olympian Akwesi Frimpong Improves His Position And Appeals For Support

The 2018/2019 season is over and Akwesi Frimpong, Ghana’s Winter Olympian who participated in the Skeleton has moved up another spot on the world ranking with the help of his coach, Zach Lund from 99th last year to 67th in the world.

He said, “This is not a clean list, but the actual list where I ended up this season”.

According to Frimpong, the IBSF skeleton world championship is taking place on March 7th and 8th in Whistler, Canada, and even though he has qualified, the goal was to get extra training in till March 9th in Park City, Utah 5 days a week and focus on basics and fundamentals.

Besides that, there is no budget to travel and compete at the world championships.

“I’m losing my coach on March 15, 2019, due to the lack of funding. I had to take a personal loan to pay him for this season.

"I hope the Ghana Olympic Committee, the Ministry of Youth and Sports Ghana and the National Sports Authority can support however they can to help me keep my coach and continue this improvement towards Beijing 2022,” he expressed.