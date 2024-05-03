They are in for the money - Yaw Amankwah Mireku slams Hearts of Oak players over abysmal performances

Hearts of Oak legend, Amankwah Mireku has taken a swipe at the current players for their sluggish performances in the ongoing 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season.

The Phobians have been poor in the second half of the season having recorded just a win in their last six games played.

Their woes were compounded following a 1-0 defeat against Accra Lions at the Accra Sports Stadium which leave them at the 12th on the Premier League log and five points above the relegation zone.

In an interview with Akoma FM, Mireku criticized the players for contributing to the decline in performance.

“Players join Hearts of Oak and lose focus because they want to make money and live an unnecessary lifestyle.

“Salifu Ibrahim is a typical example, was this his performance when he first joined the club? He no longer plays with passion or zeal.

“Instead of acknowledging the difficulty of playing for Hearts of Oak and putting forth extra effort, the players are just doing it anyhow. They (the players) manage to purchase some small cars, line up the girls, and that's it. They're just joking in the club.”

Hearts of Oak will hope to return to winning ways when they come up against Berekum Chelsea at the Golden City Park in the Matchday 29 games on Wednesday.