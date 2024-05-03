ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

They are in for the money - Yaw Amankwah Mireku slams Hearts of Oak players over abysmal performances

Football News They are in for the money - Yaw Amankwah Mireku slams Hearts of Oak players over abysmal performances
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Hearts of Oak legend, Amankwah Mireku has taken a swipe at the current players for their sluggish performances in the ongoing 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season.

The Phobians have been poor in the second half of the season having recorded just a win in their last six games played.

Their woes were compounded following a 1-0 defeat against Accra Lions at the Accra Sports Stadium which leave them at the 12th on the Premier League log and five points above the relegation zone.

In an interview with Akoma FM, Mireku criticized the players for contributing to the decline in performance.

“Players join Hearts of Oak and lose focus because they want to make money and live an unnecessary lifestyle.

“Salifu Ibrahim is a typical example, was this his performance when he first joined the club? He no longer plays with passion or zeal.

“Instead of acknowledging the difficulty of playing for Hearts of Oak and putting forth extra effort, the players are just doing it anyhow. They (the players) manage to purchase some small cars, line up the girls, and that's it. They're just joking in the club.”

Hearts of Oak will hope to return to winning ways when they come up against Berekum Chelsea at the Golden City Park in the Matchday 29 games on Wednesday.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports JournalistPage: SamuelEkowAmoasiAppiah

Top Stories

19 minutes ago

Albert Kwabena Dwumfuor, President of the Ghana Journalist Association ‘Resume concerted campaign against galamsey’ — GJA urges media

32 minutes ago

Vice President and Flagbearer of the NPP, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia Bawumia promises free tertiary education for persons with disabilities

1 hour ago

May 3: Cedi sells at GHS13.98 to 1, GHS13.38 on BoG interbank May 3: Cedi sells at GHS13.98 to $1, GHS13.38 on BoG interbank

1 hour ago

Engage more with media to save it from declining — PRINPAG urges government Engage more with media to save it from declining — PRINPAG urges government

4 hours ago

Johnson Asiedu Nketia You will vomit what you’ve looted – Asiedu Nketia warns Akufo-Addo's appointees

4 hours ago

Dumsor is well with us; Akufo-Addo peddled falsehood when he said it's over – Kwakye Ofosu Dumsor is well with us; Akufo-Addo peddled falsehood when he said it's over – Kw...

4 hours ago

Security Analyst, Dr. Adam Bonaa Fatal shooting of policemen caused by proliferation of illicit firearms in the h...

4 hours ago

Torrential rains have lashed much of East Africa, triggering flooding and landslides. By LUIS TATO AFP Kenya floods death toll tops 200 as cyclone approaches

4 hours ago

Govt to commission Kumasi International Airport on May 10 Govt to commission Kumasi International Airport on May 10

4 hours ago

Majority petitions Speaker Bagbin to urgently reconvene Parliament Majority petitions Speaker Bagbin to urgently reconvene Parliament

Just in....
body-container-line