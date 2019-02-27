Normalization Committee Chairman Praises Ad-Hoc Committees

Chairman of the Normalisation Committee, Dr Kofi Amoah has heaped praises the input of the ad-hoc committees following the end of their work for the NC.

The Ghana FA NC commissioned six ad-hoc committees to help complete its mandate in the process of returning football to normalcy.

The committees included the Refereeing, Technical Development, Domestic Leagues, Marketing & Sponsorship, Communication and Promotion and National teams committees.

The ad-hoc committees submitted their work to the Normalisation Committee early this week, with Dr O.B Amoah lauding the efforts of the committees.

"I am very happy with the work of the ad hoc committees and it shows we have a lot of intelligent people in the country. When we took over we wanted to make use of the knowledgeable people in the country and we are very impressed with their suggestions and findings," he told Happy FM Sports.

"We will read everything and see those that can be used in the statues and those that can be used elsewhere like the regulations," he added.