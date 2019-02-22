Ghana Premier League Ranked 21st In Africa

The Ghana Premier League is ranked the 21st best in Africa in the last decade by eurotopteams.com.

The ranking was done based on points amassed in CAF’s inter-clubs club competitions since February 2019.

Ghana have had only Berekum Chelsea, Medeama SC, Aduana Stars and Asante Kotoko SC making the group stages of either the CAF Champions League or the CAF Confederation Cup.

This has seen Ghana earning 372 points in that regard and lying 21st from 55 African leagues.

The list sees the Tunisian Ligue 1 toppling all other leagues on the continent.

Egypt Premier League is in the second place with Morocco, Algeria and DR Congo following in that order.

Below is the full list of the Top 25 Leagues in Africa.