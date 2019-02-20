We Have What It Takes To Win The AFCON - Maxwell Konadu

Assistance Coach of Ghana Black Stars, Maxwell Konadu, has hinted that chances are high for the team to win the 2019 African Cup of Nations to be held in Egypt.

The Black Stars, who will be playing against Kenya in the qualifiers have already qualified for the tournament which will be held in June and July this year.

The team will be looking at adding up to the four AFCON trophies won by their predecessors. The Black Stars have come close to lifting the AFCON on two occasions after loosing painfully in the finals. Ghana has not won the AFCON since last winning it in 1982.

According to Konadu, who also doubles as the Black Stars B head coach, Ghana can win her fifth continental title if only the team is united upfront.

"Winning the cup, we have what it takes, we need a united front. We have all the players, we have the technical know-how,'' he told the media.